'This Is Us' Stars Attend NBC Upfronts 2018!

The cast of This Is Us hit up the 2018 NBC Upfront presentation today!

Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K Brown, and Susan Kelechi Watson were seen arriving for the NBCUniversal Upfront campaign event at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (May 14) in New York City. Their co-star Chris Sullivan also was seen at the event.

In addition, NBC stars Chicago Fire‘s Taylor Kinney and Eamonn Walker, The Blacklist‘s Megan Boone and James Spader, Chicago Med‘s Colin Donnell, Yaya DaCosta, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Oliver Platt, Chicago P.D‘s Jon Seda, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Blindspot‘s Jaimie Alexander, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘s Kelli Giddish, Midnight, Texas‘ Francois Arnaud, Peter Mensah, and Dirty John‘s Connie Britton and Eric Bana also walked the carpet!

FYI: Sterling is wearing a Musika Frere suit and Christian Loubotin shoes. Mandy is wearing Altuzarra.

