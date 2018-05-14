Top Stories
Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Meghan Markle's Dad Suffers Heart Attack, Not Attending Royal Wedding Amid Photo Controversy

Meghan Markle's Dad Suffers Heart Attack, Not Attending Royal Wedding Amid Photo Controversy

Kendall Jenner &amp; Bella Hadid Party It Up at Cannes Film Festival!

Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Party It Up at Cannes Film Festival!

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 1:08 pm

'This Is Us' Stars Attend NBC Upfronts 2018!

'This Is Us' Stars Attend NBC Upfronts 2018!

The cast of This Is Us hit up the 2018 NBC Upfront presentation today!

Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K Brown, and Susan Kelechi Watson were seen arriving for the NBCUniversal Upfront campaign event at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (May 14) in New York City. Their co-star Chris Sullivan also was seen at the event.

In addition, NBC stars Chicago Fire‘s Taylor Kinney and Eamonn Walker, The Blacklist‘s Megan Boone and James Spader, Chicago Med‘s Colin Donnell, Yaya DaCosta, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Oliver Platt, Chicago P.D‘s Jon Seda, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Blindspot‘s Jaimie Alexander, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘s Kelli Giddish, Midnight, Texas Francois Arnaud, Peter Mensah, and Dirty John‘s Connie Britton and Eric Bana also walked the carpet!

FYI: Sterling is wearing a Musika Frere suit and Christian Loubotin shoes. Mandy is wearing Altuzarra.
Just Jared on Facebook
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 01
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 02
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 03
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 04
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 05
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 06
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 07
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 08
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 09
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 10
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 11
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 12
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 13
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 14
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 15
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 16
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 17
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 18
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 19
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 20
this is us cast nbc upfronts 2018 21

Photos: NBC, Instar Images
Posted to: 2018 Upfronts, Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Colin Donnell, Connie Britton, Eric Bana, Francois Arnaud, Jaimie Alexander, Jon Seda, Kelli Giddish, Laroyce Hawkins, Mandy Moore, Marina Squerciati, Megan Boone, Milo Ventimiglia, Oliver Platt, Peter Mensah, S. Epatha Merkerson, Sterling K Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Taylor Kinney, Yay DaCosta

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr