Liam Hemsworth Shares Shirtless Pic of His Dad, Who is Ripped!

Liam, Chris, and Luke Hemsworth are a trio of hot siblings, but did you know their dad is just as ripped and muscular as they are!

Liam, the youngest of the three, took to Instagram this week to share a photo of his hike with his parents. His dad Craig Hemsworth is seen going shirtless in the pic and he looks so fit in the pic.

“Climbed a mountain with the oldies this morning and came across a rattlesnake after telling my brother there were no rattlesnakes in this area! Ha!” Liam captioned the pic, seen below.

Fans are totally freaking out about how hot all the members of the Hemsworth family are!