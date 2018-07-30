Malia Obama Holds Hands with Boyfriend Rory Farquharson in London

Malia Obama spends time with her boyfriend Rory Farquharson on Thursday night (July 26) in London, England.

The 20-year-old former First Daughter was spotted strolling around the streets of Mayhair after finishing up a meal at C Restaurant. The couple was seen doing some windowing shopping and looking inside the Breitling watch store, according to photographers.

Malia and Rory met as students at Harvard University last year. She is heading back in the fall for her sophomore year at the school.

10+ pictures inside of Malia Obama with her boyfriend…