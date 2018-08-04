Malia Obama & Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Malia Obama cozies up to her boyfriend Rory Farquharson during a date night at the theatre while checking out the show Hallelujah on Friday night (August 3) in London, England.

The 20-year-old former First Daughter has been spending time in London this summer on her summer break from college. She will be returning to Harvard University in the fall for her sophomore year.

The couple was spotted holding hands during a romantic stroll around London one week earlier.

Malia and Rory met as students at Harvard.

15+ pictures inside of Malia Obama and Rory Farquharson on their date night…