Sofia Richie Flaunts Toned Abs on Date with Scott Disick
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick make their way back to their car as they leave dinner at sushi hotspot Sugarfish on Friday night (August 3) in Calabasas, Calif.
The 19-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie showed off her super toned abs white crop top and beige pants while the 35-year-old reality star rocked a gray T-shirt and olive-colored shorts for their lowkey date night.
While hosting a party last weekend in Las Vegas, Scott dished on his new realty show coming to E! early next year where he’ll be buying and flipping homes.