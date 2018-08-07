Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Requested Child Support from Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie‘s spokesperson is speaking out to clarify why the actress is requesting child support from estranged husband Brad Pitt as part of their divorce settlement.
The Oscar-winning actress’ lawyer filed a brief on Tuesday (August 7) that stated Brad “has a duty to pay child support,” but that he has “paid no meaningful child support since separation.”
Angelina intends on filing a request for a court order for the establishment of a retroactive child support order.
The spokesperson told People the request for child support “is to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children.”
Angelina and Brad are working out custody for their six children – Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.