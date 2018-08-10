Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 1:09 pm

'Lizzie' Releases Official Poster Featuring Chloe Sevigny & Kristen Stewart!

'Lizzie' Releases Official Poster Featuring Chloe Sevigny & Kristen Stewart!

The official poster for Lizzie is here!

The upcoming film, based on the infamous true story of the 1892 axe murder of the Borden family in Fall River, Mass., dropped the artwork on Friday (August 10).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

Chloe Sevigny stars as Lizzie Borden, the notorious woman at the heart of one of the most enduring mysteries in American history. After a lifetime of loneliness, Lizzie finds a kindred spirit in housemaid Bridget Sullivan (Kristen Stewart) and their secret intimacy sparks an unthinkable act.

In case you missed it, watch the official trailer below!
Photos: Courtesy of Saban Films and Roadside Attractions / Eliza Morse
Posted to: Chloe Sevigny, Kristen Stewart

