Chris Evans Shows Off His Boston Pride in New York

Chris Evans keeps a low profile in a hat and shades while getting into a car on Tuesday afternoon (August 14) in New York City.

The 37-year-old Captain America actor showed off love for his hometown of Boston with his Boston Bruins hat.

Chris was most recently seen in the Marvel movie Avengers: Infinity War, which you can now own on Blu-ray and Digital HD. The fourth Avengers movie will be hitting theaters on May 3, 2019. We can’t wait to see it!