Top Stories
Nick Jonas Lands in India with His Parents to Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family!

Nick Jonas Lands in India with His Parents to Meet Priyanka Chopra's Family!

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 2:37 am

Kaley Cuoco Steps Out for Stylist Brad Goreski's Birthday in WeHo!

Kaley Cuoco Steps Out for Stylist Brad Goreski's Birthday in WeHo!

Kaley Cuoco is all smiles as she leaves Craig’s restaurant after celebrating stylist and close friend Brad Goreski‘s birthday on Thursday night (August 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress kept things cute in a long black sweater, ripped jeans, and white sneakers for her night out on the town with her friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaley Cuoco

Earlier that night, Kaley took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo with co-star Johnny Galecki as begin production of Big Bang Theory season 12!

“Obligatory return photo to @bigbangtheory_cbs! #season12 #thatsmanymanyyearsandhairstyles 🎥 @sanctionedjohnnygalecki,” Kaley captioned the below photo!
Just Jared on Facebook
kaley cuoco steps out for brad goreski birthday in weho 01
kaley cuoco steps out for brad goreski birthday in weho 01
kaley cuoco steps out for brad goreski birthday in weho 02
kaley cuoco steps out for brad goreski birthday in weho 02
kaley cuoco steps out for brad goreski birthday in weho 03
kaley cuoco steps out for brad goreski birthday in weho 03
kaley cuoco steps out for brad goreski birthday in weho 04
kaley cuoco steps out for brad goreski birthday in weho 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Brad Goreski, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Khloe Kardashian is showing off her super hot post-baby body on vacation - TMZ
  • Lili Reinhart is doing her own makeup this season on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY stars Dorinda Medley & LuAnn de Lesseps haven't talked in over five months - TooFab
  • This book is keeping Omarosa's new book from the No. 1 spot on Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale got mistaken for these two stars at the Teen Choice Awards - Just Jared Jr