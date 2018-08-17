Kaley Cuoco Steps Out for Stylist Brad Goreski's Birthday in WeHo!
Kaley Cuoco is all smiles as she leaves Craig’s restaurant after celebrating stylist and close friend Brad Goreski‘s birthday on Thursday night (August 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 32-year-old actress kept things cute in a long black sweater, ripped jeans, and white sneakers for her night out on the town with her friends.
Earlier that night, Kaley took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo with co-star Johnny Galecki as begin production of Big Bang Theory season 12!
“Obligatory return photo to @bigbangtheory_cbs! #season12 #thatsmanymanyyearsandhairstyles 🎥 @sanctionedjohnnygalecki,” Kaley captioned the below photo!