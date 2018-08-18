Top Stories
Sat, 18 August 2018 at 12:52 pm

Janet Jackson Performs 'Made for Now' in First Late Night Appearance in 14 Years (Video)

Janet Jackson Performs 'Made for Now' in First Late Night Appearance in 14 Years (Video)

Janet Jackson hasn’t appeared on a late night talk show in 14 years, but she’s back and better than ever!

The 52-year-old entertainer performed her new single “Made for Now” with Daddy Yankee during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (August 17) in New York City.

Later that night, Janet and Daddy Yankee walked the red carpet together at an event to celebrate their new song.

“I’ve always loved Latin music, and obviously, the African music is there and always been an influence. Coming from what Daddy Yankee does in reggaeton, it’s inspiration. It’s reggae music, which brings you back to the African vibe, the whole bit. It was really nice working with him,” Janet told iHeartRadio about her new song.
Photos: NBC, WENN
Posted to: Daddy Yankee, Janet Jackson, Music

