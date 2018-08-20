Eva Longoria Joins Cast of 'Dora the Explorer' Live Action Film!

Eva Longoria has signed on to help bring Dora the Explorer to life!

The 43-year-old actress officially joined the cast of the upcoming live action film and is set to play Dora’s mother!

The film will follow Dora, played by Isabela Moner, as she navigates her most dangerous adventure yet: high school.

While Dora has spent most of her life exploring the jungle, she quickly finds herself leading Boots, Diego and a rag-tag group of teens on a Goonies-esque adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

The movie is currently in production in Australia and is set to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.