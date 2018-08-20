Top Stories
Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Jennifer Garner Poses with Her Three Kids at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

MTV VMAs 2018 Seating Chart - See Where Your Favorite Celebs Are Sitting

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Is Cardi B Performing at the VMAs?

Mon, 20 August 2018 at 5:37 pm

Eva Longoria Joins Cast of 'Dora the Explorer' Live Action Film!

Eva Longoria Joins Cast of 'Dora the Explorer' Live Action Film!

Eva Longoria has signed on to help bring Dora the Explorer to life!

The 43-year-old actress officially joined the cast of the upcoming live action film and is set to play Dora’s mother!

The film will follow Dora, played by Isabela Moner, as she navigates her most dangerous adventure yet: high school.

While Dora has spent most of her life exploring the jungle, she quickly finds herself leading Boots, Diego and a rag-tag group of teens on a Goonies-esque adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

The movie is currently in production in Australia and is set to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Casting, Eva Longoria

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward's wedding in Miami was beyond extravagant - TMZ
  • Jordyn Jones has a new single out! - Just Jared Jr
  • Don Lemon gets emotional during Aretha Franklin tribute on CNN - TooFab
  • Michelle Wolf's Netflix talk show has been canceled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two YouTubers are heading to college - Just Jared Jr