Thu, 23 August 2018 at 1:10 am

Jana Kramer Shows Off Her Baby Bump at 'Support the Girls' Premiere

Jana Kramer Shows Off Her Baby Bump at 'Support the Girls' Premiere

Jana Kramer hits the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie Support the Girls on Wednesday night (August 22) at the ArcLight Theater in Hollywood, Calif.

The 34-year-old singer/actress dressed her baby bump in a sparkling silver dress as she was joined at the event by her husband Michael Caussin.

Also stepping out for the premiere were fellow cast members Regina Hall, AJ Michalka, Dylan Gelula, Shayna McHayle, and Haley Lu Richardson along with Broad City star Arturo Castro.

In the upcoming comedy, a restaurant manager tries to raise money to help one of her employees, but when the owner finds out he does whatever he can to shut the fundraiser down.

Support the Girls hits theaters on August 24.

Check out the latest trailer below!

10+ pictures inside at the stars at the premiere…
