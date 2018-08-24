Ryan Seacrest Flies High in a Water Jet Pack on Vacation With Girlfriend Shayna Taylor!

Ryan Seacrest is flying high!

The 43-year-old American Idol host was spotted soaring into the sky in a water jet pack while girlfriend Shayna Taylor watched from a boat while on vacation on Friday (August 24) in Nice, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Seacrest

Ryan looked very excited as he soared up in the air, as Shayna watched him fly.

The two have been seen packing on the PDA for the past few days while on a romantic getaway in Italy. Ryan and Shayna dated several years ago and then rekindled their relationship a little over a year ago.