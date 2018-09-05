Top Stories
Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra &amp; Sophie Turner!

Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner!

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Are Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Are Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 12:56 am

Taissa Farmiga Looks Gorgeous at 'The Nun' L.A. Premiere!

Taissa Farmiga Looks Gorgeous at 'The Nun' L.A. Premiere!

Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga walk the red carpet at the premiere of their movie The Nun on Tuesday night (September 4) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The actors were joined at the event by co-stars Jonas Bloquet, Ingrid Bisu, August Maturo, and Bonnie Aarons, who plays The Nun.

The Nun is the latest movie in The Conjuring universe and experts believe that it will debut with more than $40 million for its opening weekend box office. The biggest opening so far for the franchise was the first movie’s $41.8 million in 2013.
Just Jared on Facebook
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 01
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 02
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 03
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 04
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 05
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 06
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 07
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 08
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 09
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 10
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 11
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 12
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 13
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 14
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 15
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 16
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 17
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 18
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 19
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 20
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 21
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 22
taissa farmiga demian bichir the nun premiere 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: August Maturo, Bonnie Aarons, Demian Bichir, Ingrid Bisu, Jonas Bloquet, Taissa Farmiga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr