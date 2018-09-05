Taissa Farmiga Looks Gorgeous at 'The Nun' L.A. Premiere!

Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga walk the red carpet at the premiere of their movie The Nun on Tuesday night (September 4) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The actors were joined at the event by co-stars Jonas Bloquet, Ingrid Bisu, August Maturo, and Bonnie Aarons, who plays The Nun.

The Nun is the latest movie in The Conjuring universe and experts believe that it will debut with more than $40 million for its opening weekend box office. The biggest opening so far for the franchise was the first movie’s $41.8 million in 2013.