Bradley Cooper & Sienna Miller Hit the Beach Together in Malibu!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After First Semi-Finals Show!

Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 10:42 pm

Watch the Second Terrifying Trailer for 'Halloween'!

Halloween is just around the corner, and now there’s a terrifying new trailer for the highly anticipated new addition to the classic horror anthology!

The movie is set to hit theaters on October 19.

In the movie, Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

Original film director John Carpenter executive produces and serves as creative consultant on the movie.

The story carves a new path from the events in the 1978 film. Watch the trailer below!
Photos: Universal Pictures
