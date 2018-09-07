Matthew McConaughey Transforms Into Rebellious Stoner in 'The Beach Bum' Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Matthew McConaughey‘s upcoming comedy The Beach Bum is out!

In the movie, the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor plays Moondog – a rebellious stoner who lives life by his own rules.

Matt stars in the film alongside Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, and Snoop Dogg.

While filming the movie, Matt recently revealed that Snoop switched out his prop weed for real weed – and he actually got high while filming!

The Beach Bum hits theaters on March 22, 2019.

Watch the trailer below!