Cardi B Speaks Out Following Confrontation With Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd & Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 11:26 am

'Madam Secretary' Actor Erich Bergen Debuts New Single - Listen Now!

'Madam Secretary' Actor Erich Bergen Debuts New Single - Listen Now!

Erich Bergen just released a new song!

The 32-year-old Madam Secretary actor’s new single “Running Through the Night” is out now and you can listen here.

Erich recently wrapped a run in the Broadway musical Waitress and he is currently filming the fifth season of Madam Secretary.

The song premiered on Z100′s Elvis Duran Morning Show and Erich took to Instagram to thank the radio host for having him. “Thank you to @elvisduran for being my own personal Oprah and making a dream come true for me this morning,” he said.

Download the song on iTunes and watch the lyric video below!
