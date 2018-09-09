Top Stories
Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 1:26 pm

Ansel Elgort, Henry Golding, & Halston Sage Join Prada for NYFW Event

Ansel Elgort, Henry Golding, & Halston Sage Join Prada for NYFW Event

Ansel Elgort, Halston Sage, and Henry Golding pose for photos while attending the Prada Linea Rossa event during New York Fashion Week on Saturday night (September 8) in New York City.

There were so many celebs at the event, including singers Charlie Puth, Charlotte Lawrence, Justine Skye, and Sofia Carson, models Adriana Lima, Grace Elizabeth, Stormi Henley, Pyper America Smith, and Sara Sampaio.

Riverdale‘s Hart Denton, grown-ish‘s Luka Sabbat, fashion influencer Amanda Steele, Henry‘s wife Liv Lo, and cute couple Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin were all in attendance as well.

You can see lots of photos in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 01
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 02
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 03
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 04
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 05
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 06
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 07
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 08
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 09
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 10
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 11
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 12
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 13
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 14
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 15
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 16
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 17
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 18
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 19
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 20
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 21
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 22
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 23
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 24
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 25
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 26
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 27
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 28
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 29
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 30
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 31
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 32
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 33
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 34
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 35
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 36
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 37
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 38
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 39
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 40
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 41
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 42
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 43
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 44
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 45
ansel elgort henry golding halston sage prada event 46

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Adriana Lima, amanda steele, Ansel Elgort, Barbara Palvin, Charlie Puth, Charlotte Lawrence, Dylan Sprouse, Grace Elizabeth, Halston Sage, Hart Denton, Henry Golding, Justine Skye, Liv Lo, Luka Sabbat, Pyper America Smith, Sara Sampaio, Sofia Carson, stormi henley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr