Ansel Elgort, Henry Golding, & Halston Sage Join Prada for NYFW Event

Ansel Elgort, Halston Sage, and Henry Golding pose for photos while attending the Prada Linea Rossa event during New York Fashion Week on Saturday night (September 8) in New York City.

There were so many celebs at the event, including singers Charlie Puth, Charlotte Lawrence, Justine Skye, and Sofia Carson, models Adriana Lima, Grace Elizabeth, Stormi Henley, Pyper America Smith, and Sara Sampaio.

Riverdale‘s Hart Denton, grown-ish‘s Luka Sabbat, fashion influencer Amanda Steele, Henry‘s wife Liv Lo, and cute couple Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin were all in attendance as well.

