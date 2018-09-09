Matt Bomer Looks so Handsome at 'Papi Chulo' Premiere at TIFF 2018

Matt Bomer hits the red carpet for the premiere of his new movie Papi Chulo on Saturday (September 8) at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

The 40-year-old actor looked handsome in a charcoal suit and blue button-down shirt as he was joined at the event by co-star Alejandro Patino and director John Butler.

Earlier that day, the guys attended a couple press events to promote their new movie.

Papi Chulo is about a lonely TV weatherman (Bomer) who strikes up an unusual friendship with a middle-aged Latino migrant worker (Patino).

