Alexander Skarsgard & Riley Keough Premiere 'Hold the Dark' at TIFF

Alexander Skarsgard walks the red carpet at the premiere of his film Hold The Dark during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday (September 12) in Toronto, Canada.

Also seen at the premiere were Alex‘s co-stars Riley Keough, Jeffrey Wright, and James Badge Dale.

Hold the Dark is set to hit theaters in the US on September 28. Be sure to check it out!

FYI: Riley is wearing Louis Vuitton.

