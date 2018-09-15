Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Thorne & More Attend Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night

Vanessa Hudgens hits the carpet at the opening night of Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights on Friday (September 14) in Universal City, Calif.

The 29-year-old actress was joined by Bella Thorne with boyfriend Mod Sun, as well as Francia Raisa, who she posed for photos with on the carpet.

Stranger Things stars Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Priah Ferguson checked out their show’s maze at the annual event.

“We out here at @horrornights getting the shit scared out of us but found us a cute set up 😍❤️#universalHHN,” Vanessa captioned a set of photos in a Stranger Things setup.

Also in attendance were Jamie Lee Curtis, Guillermo Diaz, Travis Barker with his kids Alabama and Landon, Slash, Nolan Gould, Eli Roth, Chloe Kim, Emma Kenney, and Jaime Camil.