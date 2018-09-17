Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Continue Filming 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'!

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are back to work!

The actors were spotted on the set of their upcoming movie Once Upon a Time In Hollywood on Sunday (September 16) in Los Angeles.

The two were seen working hard during a busy day on the set of their new film. Leo took a few pointers from director Quentin Tarantino while on break from shooting.

The Quentin-directed movie follows a faded TV actor and his stunt double who embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Helter Skelter reign of terror in 1969 Los Angeles.