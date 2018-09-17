Mandy Moore Looks Stunning on the Red Carpet at Emmy Awards 2018!

Mandy Moore is absolutely radiant on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

This Is Us is nominated for three awards: Outstanding Drama Series, as well as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia.)

“I’ve already won! I can go home now! 😍😳 #Emmys #ThisIsUs #QueerEye” Mandy wrote on her Instagram while posing alongside the Queer Eye co-stars.

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

FYI: Mandy is wearing a custom Rodarte dress and Harry Winston diamonds.