Darren Criss & Dinah Jane Join More Stars at iHeartRadio Music Festival!

Darren Criss is all smiles while posing backstage at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday (September 21) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old actor celebrated his Emmy win by attending the music festival and presenting during the show. He took a private plane to Vegas with friends Sarah Hyland and Debby Ryan.

More stars at the event included Ireland Basinger-Baldwin, Dinah Jane, James Maslow, and Heffron Drive‘s Kendall Schmidt and Dustin Belt.

Conrad Sewell joined Kygo on stage for a performance of “Firestone” during night one of the festival.