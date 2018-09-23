Top Stories
Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Makes Runway Debut in L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show!

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Sun, 23 September 2018 at 4:38 pm

Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Demi Lovato has been seen outside of her rehab facility for the first time since her overdose nearly two months ago.

TMZ got a photo of the 26-year-old entertainer near her rehab facility on Sunday (September 23) and she looks happy and healthy. Demi was photographed with an unidentified female who was walking a dog while they enjoyed a coffee together.

If you missed it, Demi‘s mom recently broke her silence on what happened the day of the overdose.

We’re continuing to send our thoughts to Demi during this time.
Photos: Getty
