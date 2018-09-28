Ryan Reynolds & Shawn Levy Team Up for Upcoming Sci-Fi Action Comedy 'Free Guy'!

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy are teaming up for a new movie!

The 41-year-old actor and the 50-year-old director will join together for Free Guy, a sci-fi action comedy, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Friday (September 28).

The Matt Lieberman-penned story centers “on a background character who realizes he’s living in a video game. With the help of an avatar, he tries to prevent the makers of the game from shutting down his world.”

Ryan and Shawn will also co-produce the film.