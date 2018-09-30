Melissa Benoist Films Intense 'Supergirl' Scenes With Masked Men

Top Stories
Sun, 30 September 2018 at 7:11 pm

Melissa Benoist gets caught in chains while filming a scene on a pier for her show Supergirl on Friday (September 28) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 29-year-old actress was joined by a group of men in gold masks who held up fake guns to her.

In between takes, Melissa could be seen letting out a smile and laughing. She was also hoisted in the air a bit during the scene.

Later that day, Melissa joined her boyfriend Chris Wood and their two dogs as they headed through the airport for another trip out of town.
Photos: BackGrid USA
