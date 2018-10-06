Top Stories
Kate Hudson Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Rani!

Kate Hudson Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Rani!

Kate Hudson is giving fans their first look at her newborn daughter Rani Rose!

The 39-year-old actress gave birth to her baby girl on October 2. This is her third child and first with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Kate opened up about her daughter’s name in an Instagram post. She wrote, “We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

“🌹Our little rosebud🌹,” Kate captioned the below photo on Instagram.
