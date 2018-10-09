Top Stories
Tue, 09 October 2018 at 9:49 pm

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin Perform 'I Like It' at American Music Awards 2018!

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin definitely got the party started with their performance of “I Like It” at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

Cardi is nominated in several categories, including New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Video of the Year. She also already won Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist.

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, J Balvin

