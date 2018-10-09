Shawn Mendes & Zedd Team Up For 'Lost in Japan' Performance at AMAs 2018

Shawn Mendes is hit with all the purple and pink lights on stage at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old musician performed his hit song “Lost in Japan” with Zedd accompanying him on the piano.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

Shawn, who was up for two awards tonight, just WON Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist. Congrats to Shawn!

If you’re not watching, tune in watch on ABC now!

10+ pics inside of Shawn Mendes and Zedd performing…