Sun, 10 February 2019 at 8:04 pm

Nina Dobrev Stuns in Dior Gown at Grammy Awards 2019

Nina Dobrev shows off all angles of her nude dress at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old Fam actress stepped out in head-to-toe Dior for the show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Dobrev

Nina will join Anna Kendrick, Wilmer Valderrama, Jada Pinkett Smith and more on stage to present an award.

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Grammys, Nina Dobrev

