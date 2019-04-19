Blackpink Test Their Nerves in 'Late Late Show's Flinch Game - Watch Here!

James Corden put the ladies of Blackpink through his favorite test on last night’s (April 18) episode of The Late Late Show!

The 38-year-old host brought back his “Flinch” game, in which he fired various foods from a high-powered cannon at them while they stood behind Plexiglas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blackpink

The foursome – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – all agreed that Jennie would probably scare the easiest, so she and Jisoo took their spots and tried to play it cool as James chatted them up to distract them.

After the skit, Blackpink hit the stage to deliver a high-energy performance of their latest single “Kill This Love” – Watch after the cut!



Flinch w/ Blackpink

Click inside to watch the rest of Blackpink’s appearance on The Late Late Show…



Blackpink: Kill This Love