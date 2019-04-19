Top Stories
Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 11:27 am

Blackpink Test Their Nerves in 'Late Late Show's Flinch Game - Watch Here!

Blackpink Test Their Nerves in 'Late Late Show's Flinch Game - Watch Here!

James Corden put the ladies of Blackpink through his favorite test on last night’s (April 18) episode of The Late Late Show!

The 38-year-old host brought back his “Flinch” game, in which he fired various foods from a high-powered cannon at them while they stood behind Plexiglas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blackpink

The foursome – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – all agreed that Jennie would probably scare the easiest, so she and Jisoo took their spots and tried to play it cool as James chatted them up to distract them.

After the skit, Blackpink hit the stage to deliver a high-energy performance of their latest single “Kill This Love” – Watch after the cut!


Flinch w/ Blackpink

Click inside to watch the rest of Blackpink’s appearance on The Late Late Show…


Blackpink: Kill This Love
Just Jared on Facebook
blackpink test their nerves in late late shows flinch game 01
blackpink test their nerves in late late shows flinch game 02
blackpink test their nerves in late late shows flinch game 03
blackpink test their nerves in late late shows flinch game 04
blackpink test their nerves in late late shows flinch game 05
blackpink test their nerves in late late shows flinch game 06
blackpink test their nerves in late late shows flinch game 07
blackpink test their nerves in late late shows flinch game 08
blackpink test their nerves in late late shows flinch game 09
blackpink test their nerves in late late shows flinch game 10
blackpink test their nerves in late late shows flinch game 11
blackpink test their nerves in late late shows flinch game 12
blackpink test their nerves in late late shows flinch game 13

Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Blackpink, James Corden

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Pauly D is collecting fan mail to bring to Mike "The Siutation" in prison - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch responds to fake nudes leak - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson denies a feud between she and this fellow American Idol alum - TooFab
  • Leslie Jones is breaking down Game of Thrones - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who Justin Bieber is calling out - Just Jared Jr