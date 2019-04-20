Prince Philip Becomes Third Oldest Living Royal!

Prince Philip is making history!

On Friday (April 19), the 97-year-old husband of reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II has become the third oldest royal in British history, reaching 35,742 days of age.

The second eldest British royal is Queen Elizabeth – who died when she was 101. And the record for the oldest British royal is currently help by Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, who lived to be 102.

Prince Philip will be turning 98 on June 10.