What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 7:02 pm

Prince Philip Becomes Third Oldest Living Royal!

Prince Philip is making history!

On Friday (April 19), the 97-year-old husband of reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II has become the third oldest royal in British history, reaching 35,742 days of age.

The second eldest British royal is Queen Elizabeth – who died when she was 101. And the record for the oldest British royal is currently help by Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, who lived to be 102.

Prince Philip will be turning 98 on June 10.
Photos: Getty
  • Thiran Uthaman

    Not a fan of any royals, but those numbers are quite impressive.