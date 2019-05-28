Top Stories
Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress &amp; Alcohol (Report)

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 4:52 pm

'America's Got Talent' 2019 Has 2 Brand New Judges For Season 14 - Full Celeb Lineup Revealed!

America’s Got Talent‘s fourteenth season is kicking off tonight and you’ll probably notice a big shakeup!

There will be two brand new judges and one brand new host this season!

Previously, the lineup included Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B., and Heidi Klum as the judges, with Tyra Banks as the host.

Now, things are going to look a bit different!

America’s Got Talent‘s brand new season airs tonight at 8pm ET on NBC. Be sure to tune in to see the dynamic of the brand new hosts.

Click through the slideshow to see who is on the judging panel this season…
Photos: NBC
