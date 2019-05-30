Adam Driver, Selena Gomez & More Get New 'Dead Don't Die' Posters

A handful of new posters for The Dead Don’t Die were just released!

Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Selena Gomez, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat and more all star in the flick, which will be out in theaters next month.

Here’s the film’s official summary: In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the sky, the hours of daylight are becoming unpredictable, and animals are beginning to exhibit unusual behaviors.

News reports are scary, and scientists are concerned, but no one foresees the strangest and most dangerous repercussion that will soon start plaguing Centerville: the dead rise from their graves and feast on the living, and the citizens must battle to survive.

The Dead Don’t Die hits select theaters on June 14th.