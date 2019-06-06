FKA twigs Spotted in Sydney Amid Shia LaBeouf Split Rumors

FKA twigs chats on her cell phone after touching down on Friday (June 7) in Sydney, Australia.

The 31-year-old singer and her boyfriend Shia LaBeouf have reportedly put their relationship “on hold” and there are rumors that they have split for good.

Shia has been spotted out and about with a mystery brunette woman on multiple occasions in recent weeks.

Before dating Shia, FKA twigs was in a long-term relationship with Robert Pattinson. They were engaged and then split in 2017. Read what he had to say about where they stand.