Gia Woods Drops New Single, 'Feel It' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Gia Woods is back at it with yet another brand new song called “Feel It,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the fifth single that the Los Angeles-based singer-songstress has released since February, following “One Big Party,” “Keep On Coming,” “New Girlfriend” and “Jump The Fence.”

“I definitely don’t want to just be defined by my sexuality, it is a part of me, but I don’t think that is all of me,” Gia recently told i-D. “If you are listening to a song I wrote, it may be about a girl, but I think that sometimes it is important to realize that this is normal. I want it to be normalized.”

You can also stream Gia Woods‘ new single “Feel It” on Spotify and download it on iTunes!



Gia Woods – Feel It (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Gia Woods’ brand new song “Feel It”…