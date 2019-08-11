Sean Penn Jumps Into the Sea While on Vacation in Italy With Girlfriend Leila George

Top Stories
Sun, 11 August 2019 at 11:27 am

Sean Penn is diving in!

The 58-year-old Mystic River actor and his 27-year-old girlfriend Leila George were spotted on vacation together on Sunday (August 11) in Sardinia, Italy.

Sean was spotted getting shirtless and taking a leap into the water.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are guests on the same yacht. The two were seen cuddling up and going for a swim as well!

Sean is currently directing a drama called Flag Day, about a father who lives a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and con man in order to provide for his daughter.

