Sophia Bush & Nicolas Braun Celebrate Spotify Wrapped: The Experience!

Sophia Bush is all smiles as she strikes a pose at the Spotify Celebrates A Decade Of Wrapped held on Monday evening (December 9) at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actress was joined at the event by Succession star Nicholas Braun, Arden Myrin, as well as choreographers Kyle Hanagami and Casper Smart, and musicians Olivia O’Brien, Drew Mac and Parson James.

The immersive experience brought to life Spotify’s Wrapped 2019 campaign which celebrates not only the artists, songs and podcasts that soundtracked listener’s lives in 2019, but also the decade.

Also celebrated was guest of honor and GRAMMY Best New Artist nominee Maggie Rogers, who wowed the crowd with a live performance and revealed her top Wrapped artist.

