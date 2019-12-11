Top Stories
Wed, 11 December 2019 at 12:41 am

Beyonce's Father Mathew Knowles Says She & Kelly Rowland Were Sexually Harassed by Jagged Edge Members

Beyonce's Father Mathew Knowles Says She & Kelly Rowland Were Sexually Harassed by Jagged Edge Members

Beyonce‘s father Mathew Knowles is making some serious allegations.

The father of the Lemonade superstar spoke out in an interview with Vlad TV to promote his latest book.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce

In the interview, Mathew claimed that both Beyonce and fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland were victims of sexual harassment by two members of the group Jagged Edge, which took place allegedly while the two acts were on tour in the early 2000s.

“Now, remember the girls are minors. They’re 16-years-old. The guys are 21, 22-years-old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there’s a certain way I have to manage that,” he said.

“I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé, and I talk about this in the book in detail, saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members of Jagged Edge. I couldn’t have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That began all of this drama,” he went on to explain.

When asked how a father dealt with men trying to sleep with his daughter, he said: “We won’t talk about that on camera.”

READ MORE: Beyonce Gives Rare Interview, Gets Candid About Past Miscarriages & Tells Everyone to Get Off Her Ovaries

None of the parties involved in the allegations have yet to comment on Mathew‘s statements. Watch him speak out inside…
