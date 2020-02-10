'Sex Education' Renewed for Season Three at Netflix

Netflix has renewed one of their fan favorite television shows!

Sex Education will officially be back for a third season and the news was revealed on the streamer’s UK Twitter account.

Sex Education is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, and Emma Mackey star.

