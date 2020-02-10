Top Stories
Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

These Photos Could Fuel Rumors That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Headed Towards Reconciliation!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 12:29 pm

'Sex Education' Renewed for Season Three at Netflix

Netflix has renewed one of their fan favorite television shows!

Sex Education will officially be back for a third season and the news was revealed on the streamer’s UK Twitter account.

Sex Education is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, and Emma Mackey star.

In other Netflix news, the streamer recently revealed two shows have been cancelled.
Photos: Netflix
