Sharon Stone, Judith Light, & Diane Lane Arrive in Style for Elton John Oscar Party 2020

Sharon Stone and Diane Lane go glam on the red carpet while arriving at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday (February 9) in Los Angeles.

The 61-year-old Basic Instinct actress and the 55-year-old Under the Tuscan Sun actress both donned black outfits as they attended the party.

Other stars at the party included Ugly Betty actress Judith Light, My Big Fat Greek Wedding actress Nia Vardalos, RHOBH newcomer Garcelle Beauvais, To Tell the Truth host Vivica A. Fox, The Kominsky Method actress Jane Seymour, One Tree Hill actress Shantel VanSanten, Arrow actress Janina Gavankar, and The Talk co-host Aisha Tyler.

FYI: Sharon is wearing an Elie Saab jumpsuit with an Ashi Studio cape. Garcelle is wearing Jovani. Shantel is wearing a Paolo Sebastian dress.

