Mon, 10 February 2020 at 12:48 pm

Sharon Stone, Judith Light, & Diane Lane Arrive in Style for Elton John Oscar Party 2020

Sharon Stone, Judith Light, & Diane Lane Arrive in Style for Elton John Oscar Party 2020

Sharon Stone and Diane Lane go glam on the red carpet while arriving at the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday (February 9) in Los Angeles.

The 61-year-old Basic Instinct actress and the 55-year-old Under the Tuscan Sun actress both donned black outfits as they attended the party.

Other stars at the party included Ugly Betty actress Judith Light, My Big Fat Greek Wedding actress Nia Vardalos, RHOBH newcomer Garcelle Beauvais, To Tell the Truth host Vivica A. Fox, The Kominsky Method actress Jane Seymour, One Tree Hill actress Shantel VanSanten, Arrow actress Janina Gavankar, and The Talk co-host Aisha Tyler.

FYI: Sharon is wearing an Elie Saab jumpsuit with an Ashi Studio cape. Garcelle is wearing Jovani. Shantel is wearing a Paolo Sebastian dress.

25+ pictures inside of the stars stepping out for the party…
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 01
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 02
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 03
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 04
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 05
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 06
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 07
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 08
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 09
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 10
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 11
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 12
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 13
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 14
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 15
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 16
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 17
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 18
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 19
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 20
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 21
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 22
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 23
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 24
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 25
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 26
sharon stone judith light diane lane elton john oscar 27

