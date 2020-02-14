Top Stories
Fri, 14 February 2020 at 12:59 am

Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan Reveal Big 'Outlander' News at Season Five Premiere!

Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan Reveal Big 'Outlander' News at Season Five Premiere!

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are together again for the season five premiere of Outlander!

The stars walked the red carpet together for the season five premiere on Thursday evening (February 13) at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitriona Balfe

Fellow cast members at the premiere included Duncan Lacroix, Ed Speleers, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Lotte Verbeek, David Berry, Lauren Lyle, Richard Rankin, and Sophie Skelton.

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, and Matthew B. Roberts were also in attendance.

During the premiere, it was revealed that the season five premiere has been released early – and you can watch it on the Starz app right now!

New episode of Outlander air on Sundays at 8pm ET on Starz.

FYI: Caitriona is wearing a vintage Chanel dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and JAR from Beladora earrings while carrying a bag by The Row. Sam is wearing a Dzojchen suit, Christian Louboutin boots, and an Asprey watch.

40+ pictures inside of the Outlander stars at the premiere…
