Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve 2021 - Performers Lineup & Celebrity Hosts Revealed!
2020 is almost over and you know what that means…it’s time for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest!
This year, there’s a solid lineup of performers, despite things looking much different as we’re in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The ball will still drop live in Times Square in the heart of New York City, however, crowds will not be gathering as usual to watch.
Ryan Seacrest will, of course, be back as host for the 16th year in a row.
Be sure to tune into ABC beginning at 8pm ET to watch the festivities go down live.
Click inside to see the full list of performers and hosts for the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration…
NEW YORK CITY HOSTS
Ryan Seacrest
Lucy Hale
Billy Porter
NEW YORK CITY PERFORMERS
Jennifer Lopez (headliner)
Billy Porter
Machine Gun Kelly
Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen
Billy and Cyndi (who worked together on Broadway’s Kinky Boots)
SPECIAL GUESTS
President Elect Joe Biden
Future First Lady Dr. Jill Biden
LOS ANGELES HOST
Ciara
LOS ANGELES PERFORMERS
Miley Cyrus
Megan Thee Stallion
Doja Cat
Nelly
Brandy
Ella Mai
Lewis Capaldi
Maluma
Saweetie
NEW ORLEANS HOST
Big Freedia
NEW ORLEANS PERFORMERS
Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton