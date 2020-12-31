Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve 2021 - Performers Lineup & Celebrity Hosts Revealed!

2020 is almost over and you know what that means…it’s time for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest!

This year, there’s a solid lineup of performers, despite things looking much different as we’re in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The ball will still drop live in Times Square in the heart of New York City, however, crowds will not be gathering as usual to watch.

Ryan Seacrest will, of course, be back as host for the 16th year in a row.

Be sure to tune into ABC beginning at 8pm ET to watch the festivities go down live.

Click inside to see the full list of performers and hosts for the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration…

NEW YORK CITY HOSTS

Ryan Seacrest

Lucy Hale

Billy Porter

NEW YORK CITY PERFORMERS

Jennifer Lopez (headliner)

Billy Porter

Machine Gun Kelly

Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen

Billy and Cyndi (who worked together on Broadway’s Kinky Boots)

SPECIAL GUESTS

President Elect Joe Biden

Future First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

LOS ANGELES HOST

Ciara

LOS ANGELES PERFORMERS

Miley Cyrus

Megan Thee Stallion

Doja Cat

Nelly

Brandy

Ella Mai

Lewis Capaldi

Maluma

Saweetie

NEW ORLEANS HOST

Big Freedia

NEW ORLEANS PERFORMERS

Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton