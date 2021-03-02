Alec Baldwin Fires Back at Commenter Wanting to Know If Sixth Child Was Born Via Surrogacy as Hilaria Reveals Baby Girl's Name

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announced this week that they welcomed their sixth baby together.

This news came as a surprise to some fans, as Hilaria gave birth to their fifth child, Eduardo, back in September of 2020.

One person took to the comment section of Alec‘s post about their newborn baby and wrote, “Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you’ve decided to raise it with your wife just say that. If you don’t want to say anything – why don’t you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise you 100 children in private.”

The comment appears to have been deleted at this point, but Page Six is reporting that Alec responded, “You should shut the f–k up and mind your own business.”

Meanwhile, Hilaria posted that their six child is a baby girl and revealed her name: Lucia. “We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true,” she wrote.

Hilaria recently returned to social media after her major scandal.