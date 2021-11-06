Calum Scott Gives Powerful Performance of New Single 'Rise' - Watch Now!

Calum Scott is hard at work promoting his new single “Rise” and he gave an incredible performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden the other day!

The 33-year-old British singer took to the stage on the CBS late night talk show during his recent trip to Los Angeles.

“Wow. What an absolute highlight!!! Thank you so much @latelateshow for having me! Felt AMAZING!!!! ‘Rise’ my new single is OUT NOW!!” Calum wrote on Instagram after the performance.

Calum is currently working on his second studio album. His first album, Only Human, included the hit singles “Dancing On My Own” and “You Are the Reason.”

Click inside to check out the performance…

Make sure to listen to Calum‘s other new song “Biblical,” which was released earlier this year.

Last year, Calum showed off his impressive body transformation while in lockdown.