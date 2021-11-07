Lee Pace's Fans Question Why He Has No Belly Button in His Latest Instagram

Lee Pace left a huge thirst trap on his Instagram page over the weekend.

The 42-year-old actor shared a slideshow of behind-the-scenes images from the latest episode of Foundation, in which he appears shirtless and filming in a hot desert.

One even featured Lee grabbing a slice of pizza during a break from the hot filming day.

Many fans, though, noticed that Lee didn’t have a belly button in any of the pics!

“Lee babes where is your belly button,” one fan tweeted at him after seeing the pics.

Others wrote: “I need to know… where is your bellybutton!?!!” and “I came to the comments to see if anybody else noticed.”

Another even referenced the television show, Kyle XY, which hints about the reason.

Lee‘s character in Foundation is a clone, and hence, doesn’t have a belly button.

He portrays, Brother Day, the name used by each current reigning Emperor of the Galactic Empire. He is one of three clones that always exist simultaneously, the others being Brother Dawn, his younger version who will one day take his place, and Brother Dusk, who has aged out of the role. Day is wise, but ill-tempered and ruthless when it comes to threats to his power.

You can see Lee‘s full Instagram here!