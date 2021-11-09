Top Stories
Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Tue, 09 November 2021 at 11:56 am

Kanye West & A$AP Rocky Grab Dinner Together in Malibu

Kanye West & A$AP Rocky Grab Dinner Together in Malibu

Kanye West and A$AP Rocky are meeting up for dinner!

The 44-year-old Donda rapper and the 33-year-old “Sundress” performer were spotted leaving Nobu together in Malibu, Calif. on Monday (November 8).

Click inside to see the pics…

Kanye stepped out in an all-black look, pairing a leather jacket with dark jeans. He completed the look with gloves, a baseball cap and platform boots.

A$AP opted for a bright red letterman jacket, a white button down and black trousers. He brought along a yellow Goyard clutch.

A day earlier, the Live. Love. A$AP. entertainer got some support from his girlfriend Rihanna at his performance at 2021 ComplexCon.

The couple were also recently spotted holding hands after doing some shopping together in NYC. Check out all the pics here!

Click through the gallery for all the photos of Kanye West and A$AP Rocky at dinner together…

Just Jared on Facebook
asap rocky and kanye west grab dinner at nobu 01
asap rocky and kanye west grab dinner at nobu 02
asap rocky and kanye west grab dinner at nobu 03
asap rocky and kanye west grab dinner at nobu 04
asap rocky and kanye west grab dinner at nobu 05
asap rocky and kanye west grab dinner at nobu 06
asap rocky and kanye west grab dinner at nobu 07
asap rocky and kanye west grab dinner at nobu 08

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: ASAP Rocky, Kanye West

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Hailey Bieber is showing her love for hubby Justin Bieber - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenna Johnson gushes over working with JoJo Siwa - Just Jared Jr
  • We can't stop watching Suni Lee's latest DWTS performance - Just Jared Jr
  • The Wanted has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr