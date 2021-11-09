Kanye West & A$AP Rocky Grab Dinner Together in Malibu

Kanye West and A$AP Rocky are meeting up for dinner!

The 44-year-old Donda rapper and the 33-year-old “Sundress” performer were spotted leaving Nobu together in Malibu, Calif. on Monday (November 8).

Click inside to see the pics…

Kanye stepped out in an all-black look, pairing a leather jacket with dark jeans. He completed the look with gloves, a baseball cap and platform boots.

A$AP opted for a bright red letterman jacket, a white button down and black trousers. He brought along a yellow Goyard clutch.

A day earlier, the Live. Love. A$AP. entertainer got some support from his girlfriend Rihanna at his performance at 2021 ComplexCon.

The couple were also recently spotted holding hands after doing some shopping together in NYC. Check out all the pics here!

Click through the gallery for all the photos of Kanye West and A$AP Rocky at dinner together…