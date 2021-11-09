Top Stories
Robert Pattinson Works Up a Sweat During a Tennis Session

Tue, 09 November 2021 at 5:25 pm

Robert Pattinson is working up a sweat and staying fit.

The 35-year-old Twilight star was spotted getting in a morning tennis session on Tuesday (November 9) in Los Angeles.

Robert was seen greeting a friend as he made his way out to his truck after the private morning tennis lesson.

He was spotted heading out from another tennis lesson one day before, and has been spotted at the tennis court quite a bit in recent months.

If you missed it, Robert bumped into Cardi B at a recent party and the two had a hilarious interaction! Find out what happened.

A new trailer for Robert Pattinson‘s highly-anticipated new film The Batman dropped last month – make sure to check it out!
