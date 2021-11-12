Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New 'All Too Well' Lyrics Reveal Why [Allegedly] Jake Gyllenhaal Ended Their Relationship

Taylor Swift's New 'All Too Well' Lyrics Reveal Why [Allegedly] Jake Gyllenhaal Ended Their Relationship

See Photos of the Famous Guests at Paris Hilton's Wedding!

See Photos of the Famous Guests at Paris Hilton's Wedding!

[Spoiler] Was Killed Off During the 'Station 19' &amp; 'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover Event

[Spoiler] Was Killed Off During the 'Station 19' & 'Grey's Anatomy' Crossover Event

Find Out What Happened on 'Doogie Kamealoha's Finale

Find Out What Happened on 'Doogie Kamealoha's Finale

Fri, 12 November 2021 at 2:32 am

Michael Urie Gets Set Up with Luke Macfarlane in Netflix Rom-Com 'Single All The Way' - Watch the Trailer!

Michael Urie Gets Set Up with Luke Macfarlane in Netflix Rom-Com 'Single All The Way' - Watch the Trailer!

The upcoming Netflix holiday rom-com Single All The Way will be released soon and the first trailer has debuted online!

Here is the synopsis: Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane)— the plan goes awry.

Also starring in the film are Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Bostwick, and Jennifer Robertson.

Single All The Way will begin streaming on Netflix on December 2.

Click inside to watch the trailer now…

You can watch the trailer below and click through the gallery for production stills!
Just Jared on Facebook
single all the way netflix trailer 01
single all the way netflix trailer 02
single all the way netflix trailer 03
single all the way netflix trailer 04
single all the way netflix trailer 05
single all the way netflix trailer 06
single all the way netflix trailer 07
single all the way netflix trailer 08
single all the way netflix trailer 09
single all the way netflix trailer 10
single all the way netflix trailer 11
single all the way netflix trailer 12
single all the way netflix trailer 13

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Robertson, Kathy Najimy, Luke MacFarlane, Michael Urie, Movies, Netflix, Philemon Chambers, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images