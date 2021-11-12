Michael Urie Gets Set Up with Luke Macfarlane in Netflix Rom-Com 'Single All The Way' - Watch the Trailer!

The upcoming Netflix holiday rom-com Single All The Way will be released soon and the first trailer has debuted online!

Here is the synopsis: Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane)— the plan goes awry.

Also starring in the film are Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Bostwick, and Jennifer Robertson.

Single All The Way will begin streaming on Netflix on December 2.

